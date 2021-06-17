Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ALLY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

