Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 160.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,297,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,926,000 after buying an additional 248,996 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 400,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

