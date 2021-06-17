Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.08 on Thursday, hitting $2,436.53. 49,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,326.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

