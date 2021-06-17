Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ALTA traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 120,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,516. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $836.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

