Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,361% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,526 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Altimmune stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.