Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $51.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

