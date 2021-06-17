Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 7,805,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

