Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 1,054 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Shares of ESTC opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

