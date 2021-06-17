Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perrigo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 68,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.