Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 111.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $216.79 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

