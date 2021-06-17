Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 399 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.