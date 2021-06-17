Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $177.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $178.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

