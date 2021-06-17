Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

