Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.19. 18,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

