Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 60,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -18.23.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambow Education by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.