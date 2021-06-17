AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 393.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,906,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,320. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $55.18 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

