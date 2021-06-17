AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow Buys 81,810 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO stock opened at $534.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

