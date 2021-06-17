AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow Buys 81,810 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMERCO stock opened at $534.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
