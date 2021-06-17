American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

AAL opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

