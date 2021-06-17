American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.
AAL opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
