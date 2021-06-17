American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 18,549 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AEO stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $3,246,000.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
