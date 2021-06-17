American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 18,549 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEO stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $3,246,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

