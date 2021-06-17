American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get American Express alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 357,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.72. 83,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.