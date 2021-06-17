American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.