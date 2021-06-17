AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AmeriCann stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.