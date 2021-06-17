AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AmeriCann stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

