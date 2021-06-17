ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,401,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 3,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.4 days.

AUKUF remained flat at $$21.31 during trading hours on Thursday. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

