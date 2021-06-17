Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

