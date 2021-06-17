Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Ooma posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OOMA opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ooma by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.