Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SM opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 6.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

