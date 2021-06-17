Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report sales of $264.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the lowest is $253.50 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 448,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,897. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

