Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $27.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.64 million and the highest is $29.30 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 227,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

