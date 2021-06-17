Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,473. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $177.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

