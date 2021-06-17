Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

