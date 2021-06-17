Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post sales of $9.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ELYS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 226,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 5.12. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

