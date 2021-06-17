Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

