Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.