Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.90). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.