Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.90). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

