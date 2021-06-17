Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.43. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GoDaddy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

