Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $55,313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in HEICO by 193.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEI opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18. HEICO has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.