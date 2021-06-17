Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%.
NYSE IBN opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.