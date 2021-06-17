Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBN opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.