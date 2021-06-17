Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $207.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $833.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 21,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

