Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.