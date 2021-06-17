Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE ATO opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

