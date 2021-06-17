Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$39.63

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

CWB traded down C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.04. 217,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,502. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

