Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $24.83

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CNO traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $23.54. 59,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
