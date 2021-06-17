Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $24.83

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $23.54. 59,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

