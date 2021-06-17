Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $178.92

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.92.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

MRNA stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock valued at $279,784,432. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

