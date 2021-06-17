Analysts Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $35.38

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

