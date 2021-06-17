Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $5.56

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
