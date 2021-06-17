Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $50.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,672. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

