Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $103.50

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.77 on Thursday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,324. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.