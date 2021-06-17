Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $103.50

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.77 on Thursday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,324. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
