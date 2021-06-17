Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

6/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €114.45 ($134.65). 264,280 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €108.46.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

