Andrew Craig Miller Sells 8,333 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,077,706.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,871.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,503,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

