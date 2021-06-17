AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.75

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 189977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
