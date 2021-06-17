AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.75

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 189977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

